essensys (LON:ESYS) Trading 2% Higher

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62). 82,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 146,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.61).

essensys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.36. The company has a market cap of £32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

essensys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.