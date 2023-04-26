EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-652 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.26 million.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. 258,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,322. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 154,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

