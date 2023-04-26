Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 371.6% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Exicure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Exicure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exicure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.