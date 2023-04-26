FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Purchases 6,700 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $199,057.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,931,867.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FBK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,599. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.