FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Lowered to $34.50

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.03. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FB Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.