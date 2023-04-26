Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.45. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 446,537 shares traded.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. engages in providing housing finance system solutions. It operates through the Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment engages in purchase, securitization, and guarantee of single-family loans and management of single-family mortgage credit risk.

Further Reading

