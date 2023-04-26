Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Federal Screw Works Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

