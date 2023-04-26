Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 30,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $58.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

