Fetch.ai Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $281.39 million and $84.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,235,457 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.