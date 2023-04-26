Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.60. 23,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

