Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 10th

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:FTN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.69. Financial 15 Split has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.18.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

