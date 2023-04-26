Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 10th

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:FTN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.69. Financial 15 Split has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.18.
About Financial 15 Split
