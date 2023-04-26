Financial Comparison: SES AI (SES) & Its Competitors

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 83 466 1014 51 2.64

Profitability

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.52%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.13%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -57.05% -13.36% -10.34%

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SES AI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -8.35 SES AI Competitors $674.46 million $6.48 million 4.48

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

