Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$13.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.
About Findev
Findev Inc, real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.
