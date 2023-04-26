First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
First Merchants Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRMEP opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.
About First Merchants
