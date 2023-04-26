First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRMEP opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

