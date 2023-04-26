First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRMEP opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Get First Merchants alerts:

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.