First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Cut by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,895 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 152,481,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,685,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

