First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.12. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 50,027,064 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 39.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $883.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

