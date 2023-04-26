First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSFG. TheStreet downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $14.77 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Articles

