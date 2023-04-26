First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.23. 134,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 178,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 64.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

