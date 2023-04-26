First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 46,800.0% in April

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 46,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 23,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,513. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.