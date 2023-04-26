First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 46,800.0% in April

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 46,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. 23,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,513. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.