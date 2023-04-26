First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,907 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $42,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 211,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

