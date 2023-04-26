Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.36. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 6,176 shares traded.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of C$20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

