Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,961. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

