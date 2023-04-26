Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of FRD opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Friedman Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.