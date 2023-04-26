Front Barnett Associates LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,218,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 677,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock remained flat at $72.79 on Wednesday. 10,406,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,601,150. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.