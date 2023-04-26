Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $52.44 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 6.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $13.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,445. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

