Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJR traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.93. 2,541,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,288. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

