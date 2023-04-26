Front Barnett Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

CRM traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $191.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

