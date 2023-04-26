Full Sail Capital LLC Buys 2,165 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 6,485,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177,538. The stock has a market cap of $274.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

