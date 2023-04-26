Full Sail Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 184,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.84. 25,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,477. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

