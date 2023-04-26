Full Sail Capital LLC Has $11.42 Million Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 428,333 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.