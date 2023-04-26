Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VHT traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.38. 77,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,431. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.65.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

