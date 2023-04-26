Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 317 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $228.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

