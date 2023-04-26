FY2023 EPS Estimates for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Boosted by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PrairieSky Royalty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PrairieSky Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.00 million.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.25.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$20.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.55. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$15.08 and a one year high of C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

