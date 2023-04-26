FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ciena Stock Performance
Ciena stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05.
Insider Activity
In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $175,244.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,802 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,212.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.