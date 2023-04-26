FY2024 EPS Estimates for SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Cut by Analyst

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SpringBig in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for SpringBig’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpringBig’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringBig in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

SpringBig Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringBig

Shares of NASDAQ:SBIG opened at $0.65 on Monday. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 823,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.