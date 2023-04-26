Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9,207.44

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,207.44 ($114.99) and traded as high as GBX 9,745 ($121.71). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,735 ($121.58), with a volume of 43,623 shares trading hands.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,368.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,602.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,643.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,208 ($115.00) per share, with a total value of £15,469.44 ($19,319.90). 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

