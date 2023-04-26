Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.21

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.21 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 28.20 ($0.35). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.35), with a volume of 59,748 shares trading hands.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,923.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About Gaming Realms

(Get Rating)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.