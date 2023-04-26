Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTXGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

NYSE:GTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,270. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $531.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 50.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

See Also

