Gas Price Tops $3.15 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00010958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $186.04 million and $5.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

