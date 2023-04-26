GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $78.73. 1,065,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,289. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.