Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) Shares Up 0.4%

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 185,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 386,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Gelesis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gelesis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gelesis by 564.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,379 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gelesis in the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Gelesis in the first quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gelesis by 33.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 194,043 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Gelesis by 1,480.1% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 395,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 370,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

