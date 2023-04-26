General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.87. 1,130,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,853. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

