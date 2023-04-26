General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 1,221,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,275.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

