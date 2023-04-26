Glassman Wealth Services Buys 1,484 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.39. 576,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,692. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.