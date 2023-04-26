Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.