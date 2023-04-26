Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 786,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 511,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,630. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
- Growth vs Value Investing: What Are the Differences?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.