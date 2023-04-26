Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.52 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,598,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. 1,358,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,900. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

