Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 151 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP remained flat at $156.12 on Wednesday. 1,147,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

