Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 63 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

NOC traded down $11.66 on Wednesday, hitting $453.81. The company had a trading volume of 554,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.