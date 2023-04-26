Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9,371.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

J stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.74. 145,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,825. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $143.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

